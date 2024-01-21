The movie is already creating a lot of buzz.

Good news for the Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin film A Real Pain as Searchlight purchased it in a 10 million dollar deal.

It's due to all the buzz it created at Sundance, according to Variety.

A Real Pain gets purchased by Searchlight in 10 million dollar deal

The movie was written and directed by Eisenberg, who also stars in the film with Kieran Culkin. It's about two cousins who travel to Poland after their grandmother's death. They wanted to see where they came from and ended up on a Holocaust tour that they joined.

It was produced by Dave McCary, Ali Harting, Emma Stone for Fruit Tree, Ewa Puxzcynska, and Jennifer Smeler.

Searchlight Presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum said, “We are blown away by Jesse's vision and the craft in telling this hilarious and profound film. He tells a deeply personal story and makes it universal. We can't wait to bring it to audiences around the world.”

As for the director's reaction, he said, “Making A Real Pain was a true labor of love, and it has been so thrilling to premiere at Sundance. I couldn't be more honored to work with Searchlight and to bring this story to a wider audience.”

Stone's Fruit Tree said of the film, “We are the utmost believers in Jesse as a creative voice and were thrilled to collaborate again on his second film with such ambitious scope and themes. To have another friend and beloved collaborator on board in the singular Kieran Culkin was more than we can ask for, as well as working with the amazing team at Searchlight.”

Check out Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain when it hits theaters soon.