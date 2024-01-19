Pedro Pascal "would love" to collaborate with Kieran Culkin on one hilarious condition, after their banter trends online.

There's a chance we might see Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin in one project.

On Thursday, the star of ‘The Last of Us' made a stylish appearance at the Sundance Film Festival for the premiere of his movie ‘Freaky Tales.' Just after recovering from a recent shoulder injury. Pascal's injury, sustained in a fall, raised concerns about its impact on the production of Season 2 of the Emmy-winning HBO series.

As Pascal walked the red carpet with his sling off, fans of ‘The Last of Us' were relieved, and the actor confirmed that the injury wouldn't affect Season 2 production, set to begin in a few weeks.

When questioned about Joel's arc in Season 2, Pascal kept details under wraps. “I think that they’re always going to find ways to build on the incredible source material that they have, and surprise us with how they can use that material in a different format like a television show.”

Pedro Pascal also addressed his playful feud with ‘Succession' star Kieran Culkin, proposing a collaboration. The banter between the two actors had sparked social media attention. Beginning with Culkin's Golden Globes speech and Pascal blaming his injury on Culkin at the Emmys.

When asked about whether fans can see Pascal and Culkin on one screen, “I would love that, I hope so. If he’ll have me,” with a playful condition: “and if he’s nice to me.”

The potential collaboration of Pedro Pascal and Kieran Culkin definitely adds an intriguing twist to their ongoing banter. But it will leave fans curious about what might come next in this rising Hollywood duo.