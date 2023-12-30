Discover the US Men's National Team's (USMNT) quest for defensive solidity ahead of the Copa America and the pivotal role of John Brooks.

Approaching the turn of 2024, the US Men's National Team (USMNT) is meticulously preparing for the imminent Copa America, a pivotal milestone on their journey to the 2026 World Cup, particularly for shaping a robust defensive setup.

With the tournament set to unfold on home soil, the stakes are high for the USMNT, offering both a chance at a prestigious victory and a crucial testing ground for manager Gregg Berhalter to assess potential players, notably in the unsettled center-back position.

Tim Ream, who admirably stabilized the defense during the 2022 World Cup, faces questions regarding his longevity in the squad at the age of 36. This uncertainty has spurred discussions about identifying his successor, and Jesse Marsch, a seasoned figure in football management, fervently advocates for the return of John Brooks to the national team.

In a compelling argument on CBS Sports' podcast, Marsch emphasized Brooks' invaluable experience and current standout performances at Hoffenheim, underscoring his suitability for the pivotal left center-back role within the team's structure.

Despite Brooks' absence from the USMNT since 2021, his resurgence at Hoffenheim cannot be overlooked. His consistent displays in Germany's top division present a strong case for his recall, especially given his adeptness as a left-footed defender—a valuable asset for any team.

Marsch aptly pointed out the uncertainties surrounding other contenders vying for the position. Miles Robinson's potential growth in Europe and Mark McKenzie's resurgence at Genk bring depth to the discussion. Meanwhile, Auston Trusty's unwavering determination amid Sheffield United's challenges adds another intriguing dimension to the USMNT's defensive options.

The critical query remains: Can any of these players solidify their positions before the 2026 World Cup? Establishing a reliable and cohesive defensive partnership becomes paramount for the USMNT's aspirations, and the Copa America presents a crucial platform for potential defensive stalwarts to emerge and assert themselves.

As the USMNT navigates these decisions, securing a sturdy defensive foundation stands as an imperative task, laying the groundwork for a resilient and promising World Cup campaign in 2026, where a defiant and reliable defensive line will be pivotal in pursuing their footballing ambitions.