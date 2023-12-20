Explore the USMNT's preparations for the 2024 Copa América, a pivotal test before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) stands on the brink of a monumental challenge and opportunity as they gear up to host the 2024 Copa América. With an impressive lineup of 15 formidable nations, including football giants Argentina and Brazil, the stage is set for an electrifying tournament. For the USMNT, this competition represents not just a test of skill and strategy but a pivotal moment to assert their readiness for the impending 2026 World Cup, making every player's selection a crucial piece in Gregg Berhalter's grand puzzle. Explore the potential roster and the brewing excitement as the USMNT prepares for this high-stakes showdown.

Lineup Locks

The backbone of the USMNT, these players boast unwavering positions in Gregg Berhalter's plans. With standout performers like Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and Christian Pulisic, the squad's midfield and attacking prowess seem secure. Defensive stalwarts like Sergiño Dest and Matt Turner, despite occasional setbacks, maintain their spots with consistent contributions.

Tyler Adams has proven his mettle in the midfield, bringing a blend of tenacity and skill to the team. His imminent return from injury could bolster the side, slotting him seamlessly back into the “MMA” midfield trio alongside McKennie and Yunus Musah.

Sergiño Dest remains a key figure despite a recent double yellow card, standing firm as Berhalter's right-back choice when fit. His dynamism and defensive abilities make him a vital asset. Meanwhile, Matt Turner, despite minor hiccups in goal, continues to retain his position owing to limited competition for the spot.

The attacking prowess of Christian Pulisic is in full display at AC Milan, with an impressive goal and assist tally. His form positions him as a linchpin for the team’s offensive strategies. Additionally, Antonee “Jedi” Robinson and Tim Weah, both overcoming fitness concerns, solidify their roles as left-back and wing options respectively.

Potential Starters

A contingent of rising talents and experienced heads poised to cement their positions in the starting lineup. Folarin Balogun's consistent presence showcases his potential, but his recent goal-scoring record needs a boost to solidify his spot. Ricardo Pepi emerges as a strong contender, consistently finding the net for both club and country, making a case for a starting role.

Gio Reyna, a consistent presence in Berhalter’s lineup, faces scrutiny due to limited playing time at Borussia Dortmund. His lack of game-time might affect his starting role unless a change in form occurs in the upcoming months. Chris Richards, displaying versatility by transitioning to defensive midfield for Crystal Palace, positions himself as a key figure in the squad. Meanwhile, Miles Robinson's fitness could be a concern, potentially impacting his availability despite his expected move to a European club.

In Reserve

A reservoir of talent and youth, these players remain on the fringe, vying for their chance in the squad. Brenden Aaronson's experience and work ethic earn him a place among the potential substitutes. Rising talents like Malik Tillman and Joe Scally offer versatility, while Drake Callender and Ethan Horvath vie for the goalkeeping position, pending club moves.

Luca de la Torre and Johnny Cardoso compete for midfield minutes, providing depth behind the established trio. Kristoffer Lund offers defensive cover, with their adaptability valued by the coach. Despite a tough season, Aaronson’s experience and relentless effort claim him a spot.

The potential Olympic-bound cohort, including Paxten Aaronson, Cade Cowell, and Josh Sargent, showcase immense potential but might be earmarked for the Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Kellyn Acosta and Walker Zimmerman, with their experience, provide a robust backup plan for the team's core.

Olympic Prospects and Future Hopes

The USMNT boasts a plethora of talents beyond the immediate squad, with prospects like Bryan Reynolds, Aidan Morris, and Brandon Vazquez eying future selections. Gianluca Busio, Mark McKenzie, and Zack Steffen, despite not securing a confirmed spot, remain pivotal for their experience and skill.

The younger talents, including Gaga Slonina and Benjamin Cremaschi, are more inclined towards Olympic participation, showcasing promise for the future. James Sands, Tanner Tessmann, and Reggie Cannon provide depth, while seasoned players like Jesus Ferreira and Kevin Paredes bring experience to the mix, albeit with uncertainties regarding their inclusion.

Cade Cowell and Paxten Aaronson stand out among the younger talents, potential stars earmarked for the future. Their inclusion in the Olympic squad seems plausible, providing them with invaluable experience and exposure.

As the Copa América approaches, the USMNT faces an exciting yet challenging period, balancing established stars with promising talents while considering the future landscape of American soccer. The squad's composition will likely evolve closer to the tournament, driven by form, fitness, and managerial decisions.