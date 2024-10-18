While a global pop star, Jesse McCartney never forgets his New York roots — even on tour. As his All's Well Tour reaches its homecoming show, the New York Giants fan seemed excited to be at the Beacon Theatre, a legendary venue.

He even acknowledges that New York is where his fan base is “strongest.” (His All's Well Tour will also visit Huntington, New York, and Atlantic City, New Jersey.)

“New York is one of those places that I feel I can play multiple times a year, and the fans will always show up and show out,” he said. “It's always a great homecoming reunion.”

Might McCartney have a few tricks up his sleeve for the show? He has been performing covers of Sabrina Carpenter's “Please, Please, Please” and promised a new rotation for the upcoming leg of the tour. Paying homage to the great New York musical icons like Lou Reed, Billy Joel, or Paul Simon would be one way to go.

But he admits to me that he may not go that far in celebrating his homecoming: “It is something to think about, for sure.”

His involvement in the show

One thing is for sure: McCartney is very involved with his show.

“There's not a single thing that happens on my stage that I don't have a hand in some way,” he said. ” I love my guys and my team. They're all pros, and I trust them with everything. But at the end of the day, it's my show, and so I have to make sure that it looks great.”

This is partly due to the rise of social media, which can catch at their worst moment. McCartney recalls a performance of “Beautiful Soul” where he fell and rolled his ankle. That will forever live on the Internet, so “you have to really know your lyrics and wear the right shoes,” he quipped.

His involvement extends to the lighting of the show. McCartney cites Prince, Michael Jackson, and Madonna as key influences for his show. “Lighting is everything,” he stresses. He even said it is as important as the music itself.

“I know all the songs very well, but there's something very rhythmic about lighting, and it can make or break a show,” McCartney said. “Lighting can make it seem polished, especially when you have the lighting matching the beats of the song.”

The lighting helps set the move and emphasizes McCartney's on-stage mannerisms. He notes the facial movements or “character-based” things he does on stage as examples.

Would Jesse McCartney ever not play “Beautiful Soul” on tour?

It is important for McCartney to please his fans, which is why he will never take “Beautiful Soul” out of the setlist. While artists like Bob Dylan sometimes withhold their biggest hits during concerts, McCartney vowed to never do that.

“Who am I to tell Bob Dylan what to do? But at the end of the day, I think it's really silly and a little selfish to just play your new material and not give fans what they're paying hard-earned money for,” he reasoned. “The reason you are there in the first place is on the backs of those songs. It seems a little self-important to play all your new s**t that nobody knows yet.

“It's a business, and at the end of the day, you want to keep your fans happy and coming back. I think they come back to see a lot of those big hits, and maybe along the way, they catch a new song that they really love. And then that's awesome,” he continued.

Keeping the setlist moving

For McCartney, he also knows when an audience is vibing (or worse, isn't) to a new song.

“Sometimes, putting too many songs unfamiliar with the crowd back-to-back [is not] a great move,” explained McCartney.

He remains proud of his back catalog and wants to play the hits, even if they can be “monotonous.” The energy of the crowd keeps him going, as he said, “I get a thrill out of watching people freak out over a song and singing every lyric.”

Jesse McCartney's current All's Well Tour is a retrospective of the 20th anniversary of the Beautiful Soul album and also a celebration of his entire career, including the All's Well EP. He has to keep the show concise and revealed the “trial and error” process shaping the setlist is.

“Every tour, I end up switching things and moving things around [after the first few shows],” he said.

He is willing to change arrangements on songs, even the old hits. This change helps the songs feel fresh. However, he concedes that some of his iconic songs, like “Beautiful Soul” and “Leavin',” are songs fans want to hear in their original arrangement.

Under cover

Earlier this year, McCartney played a leg of the tour. He is not going to change things up too much, as he does not want to “mess with a good thing.” Though he has been experimenting with covers.

“I think it's really exciting to watch an artist play something that's current and popular,” he explained. “It's kind of like junk food in the middle of the show.”

Some examples include “More Than Words,” which McCartney believes “showcases my vocals.” He is considering “Please Please Please,” which he covered for SiriusXM, for the upcoming leg of the tour. There is also a chance of sprinkling some Taylor Swift in the mix.

The placement of songs is also crucial. McCartney specifically used “Beautiful Soul” as an example of this: “It always works as an encore.”

While he has tried putting it in the middle of the show, it does not work. Whereas a song like “Leavin'” can be a great opener to get the crowd pumped.

During one of his shows earlier this year, McCartney felt the momentum leave the air after playing three ballads back-to-back. He knew he had to make a change.

“Individually, they are great songs. And people really pay attention to them individually. But when they are next to each other, you start to lose them,” he said. “They go get a drink, they [take] a bathroom break. That is something I would pay attention to, especially in the first week or two of the tour.”

What's next for Jesse McCartney after the All's Well Tour?

Jesse McCartney's All's Well Tour will conclude on November 8, 2024. This will give him more time to watch his New York Giants. We spoke as the Giants were 1-3, their lone win coming against the Cleveland Browns.

He may be a pop star, but McCartney is an everyman when it comes to his game days. His hidden talent is being able to cook — he and his wife cook wings and nachos for the game. He also loves to barbecue, specializing in pork and brisket.

Like many Giants fans, McCartney had a hard time swallowing Saquon Barkey leaving for the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

“Even if he went to the Commanders or Cowboys, I would have felt better,” McCartney said.

As for quarterback Daniel Jones, the jury is still out for McCartney.

“I don't know if DJ is the guy,” he skeptically said. “I love him, and then I hate him some weeks. I'm sure he's a great person, but watching him can be stressful.”

At least he has Malik Nabers to give him hope. McCartney specifically shouted out the defense, which is much improved, Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Wan'Dale Robinson.

It's going to be a big weekend for McCartney with the Giants playing the Eagles on Sunday after his stops in NYC and Atlantic City.