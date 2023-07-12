Jessica Simpson is debating on whether she should start her music career again. In her recent cover story for Bustle, the singer, actress, and fashion mogul is stunned to find that people are interested in her music since so much time has passed.

“It boggles my mind that I’ve stayed relevant and that people are curious,” she admitted. “Because I have not entertained. I have not entertained at all.”

She added that she felt a little jealously in seeing her children — daughters Maxwell and Birdie, and son, Ace whom she shares with her husband Eric Johnson — see others perform as they have never seen her on stage.

“I’m doing this as a mother now, as a wife. I was a wife last time, but this is a very different marriage,” she said referring to her past marriage with Nick Lachey. The two got married in 2002 and later divorced in 2006.

“I have my daughter taking a private plane with North West to go see Katy Perry in Vegas. And inside I’m like, ‘She was supposed to see me first.’ Then I’m like, ‘This is not competitive, Jessica. Let your daughter enjoy Katy Perry.’ But there’s moments that make me want to do it — for them to see that color of me.”

Jessica Simpson started her music career in 1999. Her first album was titled Sweet Kisses. Her last album was Happy Christmas, a holiday album that was released in 2010. In 2008 after her country album Do You Know was released her label dropped her.

She has not made any definite plans on if she were to return to music in the future.