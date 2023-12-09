No flag was thrown on the play that resulted in the week's largest fine handed down to an NFL player

New York Jets running back Breece Hall, who remains on the injury report leading up to the team's Week 14 game against the Houston Texans, has been fined $43,709 by the NFL for a play in last week's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Rich Cimini of ESPN first reported the fine on social media.

The second-year Jet's rusher received the largest fine handed down by the NFL this week. Hall has yet to comment publically on the play or the fine. No flag was thrown on the field after the play.

Hall was fined for lowering and leading his head against a defender. Falcons' cornerback A.J. Terrell, on the receiving end of Hall's charge, suffered a concussion on the play. Check out a video of the incident here.

Here's the play that resulted in a $43,709 fine for Breece Hall. Presumably, they nailed him for lowering and leading with his head. CB A.J. Terrell suffered a concussion on the play. #Jets

The NFL updated the leading with the head rule for the 2022 season. It states: “It is a foul if a player lowers his head and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent.”

Hall has been the lone bright spot in a struggling Jets offense after tearing his ACL and meniscus in the Jets' 2022 Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos. Hall has rushed for 544 yards in 117 attempts in ten games this season with four rushing touchdowns. He also has 31 receptions and two receiving touchdowns.

Hall missed practice Thursday with reported ankle trouble. “He's dealing with an ankle, it's just trying to get him comfortable,” said Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Friday. “But we feel good about gameday.”

Hall was the Jets second-round pick (36th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.