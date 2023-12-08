Breece Hall remains limited in practice with an ankle injury but the Jets running back likely will play in Week 14 against the Texans.

Breece Hall remains limited in practice and on the New York Jets injury report for their Week 14 game against the Houston Texans. But that doesn’t necessarily mean New York’s top running back will miss the game Sunday.

“He’s dealing with an ankle, it’s just trying to get him comfortable,” Jets coach Robert Saleh explained Friday. “But we feel good about gameday.”

Coach Saleh says OL Wes Schweitzer and WR Jason Brownlee will miss Sunday's game. RB Breece Hall and DL John-Franklin Myers will be limited in practice today. pic.twitter.com/SWPEXrsgsS — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 8, 2023

Hall was limited at practice Thursday and Friday and didn’t practice Wednesday. On Thursday, Hall said the ankle is “fine.” When asked if the injury would keep him out of the Texans game, he replied, “nah.”

Even if Hall plays, there’s a chance veteran Dalvin Cook could see a bigger workload. Cook rushed for a season-high 35 yards on nine carries in a miserable 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week. The four-time Pro Bowl back also had a costly fumble.

Hall struggled mightily against the Falcons, rushing for 16 yards on 13 carries (1.2 yards per attempt). Perhaps the ankle was a problem for him. But the second-year pro has vastly diminished results after a strong start to the season.

Though he leads the Jets with 585 yards on the ground and 4.3 yards per carry, Hall has just 198 yards on 83 carries (2.4 yards per carry) in the past seven games.

Part of that is due to New York’s injury-ravaged offensive line, which has been in a constant state of flux this season. Saleh confirmed Friday that guard Wes Schweitzer is out again with a calf injury after returning last week against the Falcons.