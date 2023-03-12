The New York Jets arrive at 2023 NFL Free Agency needing to fill several holes on their roster.

They hope to answer their biggest need at quarterback by trading with the Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers. Of course, that move would limit the funds the Jets have to work with in free agency. We’ll examine one free agent who can help the Jets fill one key offseason need.

Besides quarterback, the Jets need help at center, tackle, wide receiver and perhaps backup running back on offense. On the other side of the ball, they must fill holes at defensive tackle, linebacker and safety. And they likely will want to move on from punter Braden Mann and need to re-sign kicker Greg Zuerlein.

Coach Robert Saleh said the Jets would like to keep as much of their defense intact as possible. New York had the No. 4 defense in the NFL last season and will try to re-sign defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and linebacker Quincy Williams.

Jimmy Garoppolo will be on their radar if a potential Rodgers deal blows up. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds likely will command a contract too rich for them, but he’s among top free agents the Jets will pursue.

That said, let’s look at one free agent who can help the Jets fill one key offseason need.

1 free agent who can fill Jets’ key offseason need: Jimmie Ward

The Jets acquired Chuck Clark last week in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens, but that doesn’t mean they are done revamping the safety position.

Clark theoretically replaces free agent Lamarcus Joyner in 2023. But Clark is a strong safety and Joyner played free safety for the Jets. Jordan Whitehead played strong safety for New York last season and is under contract. Something’s got to give. And that something, or someone, is Whitehead.

If Whitehead is released, the Jets would free up $7.25 million in salary cap space. Even after the Jets restructured several contracts and released wide receiver Braxton Berrios, they still need to create room under the cap. So, moving on from Whitehead, who struggled in his first season with New York, makes financial sense.

It also makes football sense.

Jimmie Ward, like Clark, is a solid veteran known to be excellent against the run. Both Ward and Clark are outstanding tacklers, major upgrades over Joyner and Whitehead, who missed far too many tackles last season. From 2020-22, Ward had the lowest missed tackle rate among NFL safeties (2.9 percent) and Clark was ninth (7.3 percent).

Though moved to nickel last season, Ward excelled with a 91.4 grade against the run, per Pro Football Focus, and had a 76.9 pass coverage grade. He’s not a ball hawk, but Ward did have three picks and five deflected passes last season. The 31-year-old also knows Saleh well, having played four seasons under him when he was the defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers.

Safety was the one position that was so-so on a very good Jets defense last season. Signing Ward would be an immediate and affordable upgrade.