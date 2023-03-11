It appears that a trade to the New York Jets is all in Aaron Rodgers’ hands right now. But the future Hall of Famer has yet to let it be known if he plans to retire, would accept a trade, or prefers to continue playing with the Green Bay Packers.

Connor Hughes of SNY reported Saturday that the Jets and Packers have agreed to a trade. Now it’s up to Rodgers to say if he’s on board with the move to New York. He doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his contract but obviously, the Jets would not consummate the trade without Rodgers’ approval.

From my understanding on #Jets & Aaron Rodgers: Everything that needs to be done is essentially done in regards to a trade. Sides have worked out what needs to be worked out. So if Rodgers wants to be a Jet, he will be a Jet. Broken record, but … just waiting on him to decide — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 11, 2023

Owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, and coach Robert Saleh were among those from the franchise to meet with Rodgers earlier in the week. The Packers granted New York permission to do so, indicating they’re willing to deal the 39-year-old quarterback.

On Friday, Packers president Mark Murphy all but said the Packers plan to move on from Rodgers just as they did with Brett Favre, who was traded to the Jets in 2008.

“Very few players play for only one team,” Murphy said. “Obviously Brett [Favre] had a good career. Aaron had a good career here.”

I asked Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy why they let the Jets talk with Aaron Rodgers. “It’s a situation where I think we wanted to help Aaron achieve what he wanted, as well as the Packers. Hopefully it’ll create a situation where it’s a win for both sides.” pic.twitter.com/JNTOnO4VPv — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) March 10, 2023

The Packers seem to have little wiggle room here. They want to move ahead with Jordan Love as quarterback but the Jets seem to be the only team willing to trade for Rodgers.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler went as far as to say Friday, “it’s Jets or bust.”

There’s much debate as to what the NY would have to give up to acquire the four-time League MVP. It would seem important to the organization to keep their first-round pick (No. 13 overall) in this year’s draft, and they may be able to do so.