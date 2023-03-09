Things have gotten serious between the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers. The Jets have shown their hand and it’s clear that they are all in. Rodgers, however, is holding his cards close to the vest. Though we are still in wait and see mode with Rodgers, we’ll examine one perfect trade offer the Jets must make the Green Bay Packers for their longtime star quarterback.

Jets brass, including owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, flew cross country to meet face to face with Rodgers in California on Tuesday. Their intentions became crystal clear. They have their sights set squarely on the future Hall of Famer becoming their starting quarterback in 2023.

.@diannaESPN says there is "optimism" in the Jets' building in acquiring Aaron Rodgers 👀 pic.twitter.com/TGqIEUhNA0 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 9, 2023

In fact, despite two meetings with free agent Derek Carr, Johnson reportedly wanted Rodgers all along. Carr signed a four-year contract with the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

But no one really knows what Rodgers wants. Will he play next season? And if he does, will he want to remain with the Packers, or would he consider a trade to the Jets or another team?

There’s traction here for the Jets and Packers to strike a deal, though. Clearly New York received permission to speak with Rodgers. And Rodgers obviously agreed to meet with the Jets.

Video of Woody Johnson, Robert Saleh, and Joe Douglas leaving the meeting with Aaron Rodgers#Jets pic.twitter.com/YFh7beQvSR — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) March 8, 2023

So, assuming Rodgers wants to help the Jets end their 12-year playoff drought, what’s a reasonable trade for both teams? Let’s examine one perfect trade offer the Jets must make the Packers for Aaron Rodgers.

Packers get: 2023 second- and fourth-round picks, conditional 2024 third-round pick

Jets get: Aaron Rodgers

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

OK, the first thing that jumps out about this trade proposal is that the Jets do not send a first-round pick to the Packers. There are several reasons why that’s the case, even beyond the fact that the Jets need to hold on to the No. 13 overall pick this year to fill other holes on their roster.

You’d assume Green Bay would ask for a first-round pick in return for one of the game’s all-time great quarterbacks. But his age, enormous contract, and declining play complicate matters.

Rodgers will be 40 in December, and even though he’s only two years removed from winning consecutive League MVP awards, Rodgers struggled in 2022, although he admittedly played much of the season with a thumb injury. It’s also worth noting Rodgers has considered retirement for several years now. So, the Jets know they’re not getting a stud QB in his prime, nor one who will be their starter for years to come.

His contract calls for a nearly $60 million cash outlay this year. The Jets will try to get the Packers to retain some of his salary, but even if they do, New York is almost doing Green Bay a favor by taking on the bulk of that financial burden. Right off the bat, those are some pretty good reasons for the Jets not to part with a first-round pick in any Rodgers trade.

Juicy nugget from @MikeGarafolo who said the #Packers aren’t asking for ‘an offer they can’t refuse’ from the #Jets for QB Aaron Rodgers, ‘let’s get as fair of compensation as we can to just move on & turn this thing over to Jordan Love’ 👀 🎥 @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/8Mv47C2PeH — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 8, 2023

It’s also not as if other teams are lining up to trade for Rodgers, which gives the Jets some leverage here, especially when you consider it appears the Packers want Jordan Love to be their quarterback moving forward.

But here’s where the conditional third-round pick in 2024 comes into play. The Jets could propose that it remain a third-round selection should a) they fail to make the playoffs in 2023, b) Rodgers fails to play 50 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in 2023, or c) Rodgers retires at the end of the 2023 season, leaving the Jets with an enormous dead cap charge.

That pick, though, could bump up to a second-rounder if, say, a) the Jets make the playoffs or b) Rodgers finishes top three for the League MVP. And it becomes a first-round pick if the Jets win the Super Bowl in 2023.

You better believe the Jets would part with a first-rounder if it meant they’d win their first Super Bowl since 1969. But they are in a good position to keep a first-round pick out of this trade considering the factors listed above.

It’s a fair deal for both sides. New York gets the quarterback they covet. Green Bay avoids a messy divorce down the line, moves on to Love and banks three draft picks, including a pair of valuable second-round selections. Now it’ll be interesting to see what Rodgers makes over the next few days.