It was recently confirmed that Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles on Monday Night Football. An ex-NFL doctor provided an optimistic injury update on Rodgers while speaking on the Pat McAfee show, via ClutchPoints.

“Medically, I am confident in his recovery even though he is 39 and he'll be 40,” Dr. David Chao said. “How does it compare to an ACL? In some ways it's harder because it takes longer, but in some ways it's more guaranteed. I'm confident that he can indeed come back. I get he's 40… he's still Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers coming off an Achilles, I guarantee you is more mobile than Tom Brady at 45.”

Aaron Rodgers' potential retirement has been a subject of discussion amid his age and the injury. Pat McAfee believes Rodgers may not want to end his career because of an injury though. As Chao stated, Rodgers will still have a chance to find success if he opts to return following his injury recovery.

Meanwhile, the Jets are currently in the process of looking for a new quarterback. Players such as Colin Kaepernick have been mentioned as options. New York also still has Zach Wilson on the roster. Wilson has struggled during his short NFL career, but was a high draft pick for a reason.

The Jets need to move on. But losing Aaron Rodgers hurts matters without question. New York still wants to make a deep playoff run but it will be a challenge without the future Hall-of-Famer.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Rodgers as they are made available.