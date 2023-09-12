The New York Jets' worst fears were confirmed Tuesday when it was revealed Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles on Monday Night Football. The Rodgers update has led many to wonder if the 39-year-old will consider retirement following the devastating injury. Pat McAfee, who knows Rodgers well, discussed the possibility on ESPN, via Pat McAfee on X (formerly Twitter).

“It is devastating to hear that it's (official) that he (Rodgers) did tear his Achilles,” McAfee said. “I understand that everybody's saying about… he's 39. There's a chance that he views this as a sign from the universe. He's always wanted to remain with one team. Now he goes to the Jets, four plays in it's kind of ended quickly. Maybe he will think it's a sign from the universe, but if you listen to him talk about football and his love for the sport and his competitive drive, I'm not sure… I'm not sure he's gonna wanna go out like that.

“I mean, there's so many questions still to be answered I'd assume from the Aaron Rodgers camp.”

Aaron Rodgers injury

McAfee didn't rule out the possibility of Aaron Rodgers announcing his retirement. He simply stated that he knows Rodgers loves the game of football and may prefer to go out on his own terms rather than letting an injury decide for him.

The Jets will try to move on without Aaron Rodgers. New York featured Super Bowl aspirations heading into the season with Rodgers leading the charge at QB. Now, they will either turn to Zach Wilson or a different quarterback.

In order to remain competitive, they will need their defense to play at an elite level and the offense to be respectable at the very least.