The New York Jets are kicking off their 2023 season with a Monday Night Football matchup with the Buffalo Bills. However, on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers was the center of jokes after losing a bet with tight end CJ Uzomah.

Rodgers popped up on Uzomah's Instagram story rocking an Auburn shirt that said “War Eagle” and an Auburn hat after the two made a bet on the Auburn-California football game in Week 2 of the college football season.

Aaron Rodgers had to pay off his bet with CJ Uzomah after Auburn beat Cal 😂 pic.twitter.com/XIvj0Gtyyk — br_betting (@br_betting) September 10, 2023

Rodgers didn't seem too happy to wear the Auburn shirt and proceeded to throw a thumbs down in the video. Rodgers, who played at Cal, saw his Golden Bears team lose to the Tigers, 14-10, although it certainly was one of the more uneventful games of the weekend.

Auburn QB Payton Thorne, who transferred from Michigan State and won the job, went just 9-of-14 for 94 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, including the game-winning score with less than seven minutes remaining. Cal used both TCU transfer Sam Jackson V and NC State transfer Ben Finley, neither of which threw for a touchdown.

Uzomah, who is now going to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers with the Jets, played at Auburn from 2011 to 2014 before being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played a minimal role at Auburn, catching just 29 passes for 435 yards and seven scores, but he still roots for his alma mater all the way through.

Auburn is off to a 2-0 start under new head coach Hugh Freeze and Cal is 1-1 after defeating North Texas in the season opener.