The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will finish off Week 1 of the 2023 season on Monday Night Football when they go to battle. One of the more compelling stories of the night figured to be the return of Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest in the Bills Week 17 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals last season. However, it doesn't seem like Hamlin will be suiting up in Week 1, as he is set to be a healthy scratch for the Bills against the Jets.

#Bills S Damar Hamlin is expected to be inactive tonight vs. the #Jets in a numbers crunch in the defensive backfield, sources say. Hamlin will be a healthy inactive and could be back on the playing field for Buffalo in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/j2HdXu7RU7 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 11, 2023

Hamlin's scary cardiac arrest, which saw him get resuscitated on the field by the Bills medical personel, made his return to the field for Buffalo one of the best feel good stories in all of sports. Hamlin has managed to make a full recovery from the incident, and was an active participant on the field for the Bills throughout training camp.

Hamlin earned his way onto the Bills 53-man roster for the 2023 campaign, but his name is still somewhat buried on the depth chart considering how strong the team's secondary is. Hamlin started 13 games last season, but with Micah Hyde back on the field after he only played in two games last year, he will reclaim his starting role from Hamlin.

As the season goes on, Hamlin will eventually make his return to the field for real game action, but it won't be happening in Week 1 with Buffalo largely beingt healthy. Damar Hamlin's return is surely going to be a great moment for fans of football, but it looks like we will have to wait at least one more week to see him make his triumphant return to action for the Bills.