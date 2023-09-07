Auburn football is 1-0 after taking down UMass in week one. The Tigers cruised to a 59-14 win over the Minutemen in Hugh Freeze's coaching debut, and Auburn will look to improve to 2-0 this week when they travel to face Cal football. The Tigers are coming into this one as the favorite as the line currently favors Auburn by 6.5 points. Cal was one of the worst teams in the Pac-12 last season, but the Golden Bears are confident that they can snag a big win this weekend. In fact, one player for Cal said that they would get the win.

“It would be very encouraging when we do get this win,” Cal RB Jaydn Ott said, according to 247 Sports. “But I feel like our focus is going to be not letting it get to our head and getting too big-headed after we do get the dub.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jaydn Ott is coming into this one confident. Perhaps some of that confidence stems from his week one performance. Cal beat North Texas football 58-21 this past weekend, and Ott rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. That's quite the performance. Now, he has a lot to say about the Golden Bear's next matchup.

“There’s a lot of focus on the name ‘Auburn,’” Ott said according to a tweet from Nathan King. “But what I’ve seen on film is not really in comparison to what their name is. I just want to get that into my guys’ heads that a name doesn’t mean anything. At the end of the day, they’re still human, and we have just as much of a chance as they do to go in there and get the win.”

If Auburn football needed any bulletin board material for this matchup, they just got it from Ott. This should be a fun matchup and it will be exciting to see what Ott's performance looks like in this one.