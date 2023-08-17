The Auburn football program hired Hugh Freeze as its new head coach in his return to the SEC world. Of course, a flurry of players left the program, and others came in, which isn't unsurprising once a new coach is hired. With the Tigers undergoing a quarterback competition, it appears it is now over, and Michigan State transfer QB Payton Thorne has won the job, per Justin Hokanson of On3.

‘Michigan State transfer quarterback Payton Thorne is expected to be named Auburn football‘s starting quarterback for the season opener, multiple sources have confirmed to Auburn Live.'

Thorne joined the Tigers after leaving the Spartans in the offseason, and he beat out Robby Ashford and Holden Geriner after a long competition. TJ Finley left the program, leaving a hole in the QB position in Freeze's first year. But, Thorne was a massive addition in the transfer portal and is now all set to be the lead guy, although there is a scenario where Ashford gets some run after an impressive camp.

The Auburn football passing offense was in massive need of a makeover, and Bo Nix's transfer to Oregon prior to the 2022 season still stings, especially with the Ducks starter emerging as a Heisman contender.

As for Thorne, he threw for 2,679 yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for the Spartans in 2022, so there is a ton of hype circulating around the Auburn program with the new head coach, new quarterback, and a new regime after the Bryan Harsin days have come to an end.