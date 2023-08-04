The New York Jets enter the 2023 with high hopes in large part because of new addition Aaron Rodgers at the quarterback position. Rodgers left Green Bay for the Big Apple and hasn't looked back, recently giving pointers to last year's starter Zach Wilson between reps during training camp.

Rodgers' fans are excited to watch him play, but not everyone is rooting for him. Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy dropped a truth bomb on his feelings about Rodgers recently that has people talking. Rodgers' presence in Green Bay has raised the stakes on what the Jets' star receivers including Garrett Wilson can do in 2023.

Now, Rodgers is doubling down on his second life with the Jets, deciding to purchase a massive mansion in the state of New Jersey, home of the the Jets' Met Life Stadium.

Rodgers' new home is worth nearly $10 million, $9.5 million to be exact. It has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms and is located in Montclair, New Jersey according to the New York Post, which broke the story, and was built in 2022. It covers a total of 4,000 square feet.

The house sits on two acres of property and is located about ten miles from the Jets' stadium. Video of the Jets star's home has been shared online and has been viewed over 2,000 times.

It boasts an incredible view of the New York City skyline and has been described as “stunning and immaculate,” something the four-time MVP can definitely appreciate.

The Jets kicked off their 2023 preseason on Thursday against the Browns, with Rodgers sitting out and Zach Wilson in the playing rotation.

While Rodgers is not expected to be a top fantasy QB this season, it does appear as if he's settling into life with the Jets nicely, both on and off the field. For these and other reasons, the Jets and Head Coach Robert Saleh have plenty of hope for a playoff appearance and more this upcoming season.