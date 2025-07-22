Hyped about the New York Jets' new locker room, would the team still consider making a trade at this point in the NFL year? Also, rumors are floating from an NFL insider that the Jets might be interested in Jadeveon Clowney or Za’Darius Smith to upgrade their edge rusher position.

The Jets could continue to be aggressive, according to espn.com.

“The Jets are showing their aggressive side, signing Wilson and Gardner last week to mega contract extensions,” Rich Cimini wrote. “So it will be interesting to see if they continue that approach into the preseason. There are a handful of high-profile free agents still available, especially at positions of need.”

Would Jets consider edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney?

Cimini wrote that the Jets could look in a couple of directions.

“One of those positions is edge rusher, with Jadeveon Clowney and Za'Darius Smith still on the market,” Cimini wrote. “The Jets have been averse to adding players in the over-30 age group. But it might make sense to add a seasoned vet on a team-friendly deal. They're thin on the defensive line.”

Clowney is 32 years old, but could help. He has 58 career sacks, 409 tackles, and 15 forced fumbles. And he’s been around the league with the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, and Carolina Panthers. A cost-effective, one-year deal might be in the works.

He would fit, according to a post on X by Stefan Stelling.

Jadeveon Clowney would make a lot of sense for the #Jets. JJ is returning from an Achilles tear, and WMD struggles against the run.

Clowney would allow the Jets to ease Johnson back in and rotate with McDonald after

If not Clowney, how about Smith? He’s also 32 years old, but finished strong for the Lions in 2024. In eight games, Smith totaled 36 pressures. That tied for the third-best among edge defenders from Weeks 11 to 18. Also, Smith totaled four sacks.

Either of these players could enhance the Jets’ pass rush. And that’s a boost for a team that figures to have a solid defense in 2025.