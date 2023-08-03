Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy may be hoping for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets to have a bad year. However, it's not necessarily for the petty reason expected, but instead to benefit the Packers draft positioning next year.

Mark Murphy spoke about this benefit during an interview when asked about his hopes for Rodgers and the Jets this upcoming season, saying, “65%! Honestly, I hope everything goes well. But it would be really good if the Jets have a bad year…because (we’d have) a very high pick,” per 97.3 The Game Radio.

Murphy elaborated on these contradicting wishes, saying, “Is it funny the motivations you have. That's the reality of it.”

The 65% of course refers to part of the Aaron Rodgers trade in which the conditional second round draft pick the Jets owe the Packers will turn into a first round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays in 2023. Then, the worse the Jets' record is, the higher the Packers will get to pick next year thanks to the trade. Barring an injury, this is very plausible given that Rodgers is the unquestioned starter for the Jets.

The Packers already got the first round, second round, and a sixth round pick from the Jets in the 2023 draft. If the Jets have a bad season and the Packers do get a high first round pick, the Packers will become the winner of the trade after one year.

While Rodgers and the Packers didn't leave off on the friendliest of terms, it seems Murphy does wish Rodgers well and simply is in favor of boosting their own draft position.