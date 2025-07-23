The Los Angeles Rams felt the effect of the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round. While their linebackers allowed Saquon Barkley to run all over them, the Rams' secondary also struggled to make the stops. It became an ongoing problem throughout the season, and something that often prevented LA from getting off the field.

The Los Angeles pass defense also struggled, ranking 20th in the league in passing touchdowns allowed. While the run defense was not much better, 28th in yards allowed, the Rams' secondary has some question marks. Significantly, Ahkello Witherspoon and Darious Williams are both in their 30s, which means the Rams' secondary might need changes soon.

Cornerback Cobie Durant is now in his fourth season and is looking to become the Rams' breakout player that takes this defense to the next level.

Inside linebacker was a major weakness, but the Rams' secondary's improvement could help that group get better. If Los Angeles were to improve its pass defense, it could, in turn, help the run defense. Ultimately, limiting other teams from passing the ball could also create longer second and third-down situations, which would discourage the run.

Last season, Durant was great, generating 40 tackles. He also had one interception, one forced fumble, and eight pass deflections. Of course, he missed two regular-season games, and that has been an issue. So far, Durant has yet to play all 17 games. For the Rams to take the next step, they need health and advancements from all facets of the defense.

Durant has not nearly made the impact he made in his rookie season, when he had three interceptions in 13 games. However, the potential is there for him to become the defender in the secondary that Los Angeles has been seeking. The Rams' secondary still needs improvement, and they have shown active interest in a former cornerback. Yet, it's entirely possible that Los Angeles has the solution already on the roster.

With Williams and Witherspoon getting older, this could be the perfect opportunity for Durant to take the next step and make a name for himself. Significantly, there have been sparks of greatness. Durant led all NFL rookies in interception yards in 2022. Also, he recorded a sack and an interception in the same game that season.

Durant also made an impact in the NFC Wildcard win over the Minnesota Vikings, getting a sack and an interception. Therefore, that performance showed what he was capable of. It also demonstrated how he could become the Rams' breakout player this season.

Cobie Durant could improve the Rams' secondary

Everyone is paying attention to the linebackers and how they perform against opposing teams. Understandibly, the team addressed this by drafting outside linebackers Josaiah Stewart and defensive tackle Ty Hamilton. Assuming the run defense improves, that will force teams to pass the ball more. Keep in mind that this team, on paper, is still a contending team after losing in the NFC Divisional Round.

Because the Rams are contenders, the consensus is that they will be ahead often. Therefore, it will give the Rams' secondary more work. Los Angeles cannot afford to play lackadaisical defense when teams are passing to rally in games. Ultimately, Durant has the potential to stand out more from his older teammates in the secondary.

Durant currently profiles as a slot cornerback, who is responsible for covering interior receivers. Ironically, Durant will have to cover former teammate Cooper Kupp twice a season, as Kupp signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Teams often use slot receivers to cover short yards to make it slightly easier to convert second, third, or fourth downs.

Furthermore, these receivers often draw the shortest passes to move the chains. Durant has been mostly stellar in stopping teams from doing that over the years. Assuming Witherspoon and Williams can continue to play at a high level, teams might test Durant more than ever.

That is what makes Durant the make-or-break player for the Rams. Overall, his play on defense can shift the momentum of a game and swing field position for Los Angeles. Assuming Durant can continue to improve, it will help the Rams contend with elite NFC teams like the Eagles and Detroit Lions.

Durant has a golden opportunity to become the Rams' breakout player and potentially earn a new lucrative contract in his fourth season. If the run defense improves, there will be more pressure on the pass defense. Subsequently, that could also give Durant and the Rams' secondary a chance to become truly elite and give the team another chance at a Super Bowl title.