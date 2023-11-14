Jets QB Aaron Rodgers shot down the conspiracy theories that he's not really injured amid his "insane" recovery speed.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not happy with the conspiracy theories being floated about his Achilles injury. On Tuesday, he finally responded to the talks and set the record straight about his condition.

Aaron Rodgers conspiracy theories

For those who missed it, a lot of people are questioning whether or not Rodgers really ruptured his Achilles during the first drive in the very first game of the 2023 season. It comes amid his unprecedented recovery speed, with the QB himself recently revealing that he's targeting an “insane” mid-December return.

Rodgers' injury and speedy recovery has been a hot topic ever since then, with The Dan Le Batard Show even exploring the conspiracy (via New York Post). Billy Gil asked, “Is it crazy to wonder if he [Rodgers] never actually tore his Achilles?”

Le Batard himself responded to the talk, sharing: “I'd be willing to seriously put out the conspiracy theory. Better than the theory that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is a propaganda concoction by the NFL to drive ratings. To throw out the conspiracy theory that Aaron Rodgers, since he went into the darkness retreat, all he found in the darkness is, ‘I must come back hell-bent on beating science.'”

Of course it's not the first time the conspiracy about Rodgers' Achilles injury was talked about. Some fans have questioned whether Rodgers really sustained the injury after he repeatedly shared his desire to come back in the season, potentially in the playoffs if ever they make it. However, for a popular show with a massive following to discuss the conspiracy, it's bound to gain significant traction.

Rodgers sets record straight

To address the issue, though, Aaron Rodgers used his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to share his thoughts on the matter. He basically shot down all the conspiracy theories surrounding his injury, noting that some people simply don't understand the operation he went through in order to increase his recovery speed and get a chance to return way earlier than expected.

“The same people talking about that, entertaining the possibility of conspiracy about my Achilles, could not possibly fathom a world in which anything related to this beautiful, experimental gene therapy could be, could have any issues with that,” Rodgers said as he highlighted how “fascinating” it is to hear the talks about his injury.

The Jets star added, “All those big brains out there, let me just shoot you straight. There's not a lot of people that have the unique situation I was in. I got hurt the first drive of the season, I don't want to retire, I want to come back. I got the best doctor in the country. My fulltime job is rehab. My mindset from the morning after the injury was I'm going to try and do something nobody has done before, so I poured my entire energy and research into this.”

Rodgers also explained why he's hell-bent on getting back to the field as soon as possible, emphasizing that he's well aware of the fact that he doesn't have much left when it comes to his playing career. After all, he's already 39 years old. With that being said, it doesn't make sense for him to lie about his injury and sit out a huge chunk of the campaign.

“My time is nearing the end. I don't have as many years left as a Klay Thompson or some of these amazing athletes who have been hurt earlier in their career. I want to get back on the field,” Rodgers added.

For what it's worth, however, Rodgers noted that he never said anything “definitive” about his mid-December return. It's his goal, but he didn't say he'll be able to do it. In the end, it still depends on his rehab and how his body responds to the treatment.

It remains to be seen whether or not Rodgers can really return by mid-December. Hopes are high that he could, but that might still depend on the Jets' situation.

New York dropped to 4-5 on the season after losing their last two games to the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. Zach Wilson has struggled offensively for New York, only recording five touchdowns so far while already throwing six interceptions. Over the last five games, the young signal-caller has only recorded just one passing TD as well.

If by the time Rodgers is ready to return but the season is lost for the Jets, there might be no need for him to come back and risk his body.

For now, all fans can do is wait and see how everything plays out.