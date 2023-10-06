Aaron Rodgers is not ruling out a return to the New York Jets from Achilles surgery before the 2023 NFL season concludes. While that is a major long shot, it could lead to a fascinating scenario with the Jets' quarterback position.

For Rodgers to even consider risking an early return from such a major injury, the Jets would need to be in the playoff hunt or already in the playoffs. And if that’s the case, it likely means Zach Wilson played well and the team responded to him at quarterback.

So, in that scenario, who would coach Robert Saleh turn to start at QB?

“I’m just worried about this one (Week 5 game at the Denver Broncos),” Saleh said with a laugh Friday. “If that problem shows up, we’ll all be very happy.”

Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers possibly returning this season: "I wouldn't put anything past him. He gets stronger when people doubt him." pic.twitter.com/i0GvUhsXnZ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 6, 2023

But Saleh wouldn’t be shocked if Rodgers does make a miracle return to the Jets this season after rupturing his Achilles in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

“I wouldn’t put anything past him,” Saleh said. “I think he gets stronger when people doubt him. I think that’s why I like him so much because someone tells me I can’t so something, I’m like, ‘Watch me.’ He’s got that mindset where if someone tells him he’s not capable or something is not possible, he’s like, ‘You’ll see.’”

Jets have work to do to make playoffs

Talk of being in the playoff hunt is premature for the Jets (1-3) right now. They’ve lost three in a row, though they came close to upsetting the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs last week. New York lost a controversial 23-20 game but stood toe-to-toe with Kansas City.

Wilson had his best game as a pro, hitting on 28-of-39 passes (71.8 percent) for 245 yards and two TDs. The Jets are hopeful that Wilson is turning the corner and can follow up with a big performance Sunday against the Broncos (1-3), who have the worst defense in the NFL.