MetLife Stadium was recently rated as the worst to play at in a poll of NFL players, and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers defended the stadium after another slew of injuries, despite tearing his Achilles on the turf in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

“There's a lot worse places than MetLife, I can promise you that,” Aaron Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “I don't know who was doing the poll, I don't remember that I got asked any of those questions, but I can give you a lot of stadiums that are s**tholes comparatively.”

Rodgers declined to elaborate on any stadiums that are worse in comparison to MetLife Stadium, but he did rule out Lambeau Field, the place he played his home games with the Green Bay Packers.

MetLife Stadium caught a lot of heat when Rodgers went down with his torn Achilles against the Bills in Week 1, despite a new playing surface being introduced. Many NFL players have the opinion that natural grass is the best surface to play on.

The turf at MetLife Stadium was changed coming into this season as a response to much criticism regarding the last playing surface, and it was something that both the Jets and New York Giants took input on from their own players on.

In Friday's game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jets, pass rusher Jaelan Phillips tore his Achilles on the MetLife Stadium turf, which caused the topic to come up again in recent days as well.

Rodgers, by all indications, plans to return for the Jets either late in this season, or for the 2024 season.