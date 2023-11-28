If Aaron Rodgers is going to return from injury and play for the Jets this season, they have to beat the Falcons in Week 13.

Will Aaron Rodgers return from injury to play for the New York Jets this season? The quarterback has talked a lot about coming back to the team after suffering what seemed like a season-ending Achilles injury just four plays into the 2023 season. During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show ahead of the Jets’ Week 13 showdown with the Atlanta Falcons, Rodgers shared the two factors that will go into his decision to play or not play this season.

Aaron Rodgers told Pat McAfee that the biggest factor in his return will be whether or not he is healthy enough to play and protect himself on an NFL football field.

“The first part is the health. So, can I protect myself? Can I move around the way I want to move around?” Rodgers said. “There’s a natural progression here to the rehab, and that’s going to involve actually getting back onto the field to start to do some things that are more football-related. … Health-wise I’m improving steadily but I’m not at ability to play at this point.”

Additionally, Rodgers says he will factor in if the Jets are still alive in the playoff race when deciding to return or not.

“It’s always been first, am I healthy, and then are we alive? Are we in [the playoff race]? Are we playing good enough to make a run?” Rodgers also shared. “And can I help the team, not hurt the team by being back out there?”

If the Jets can’t beat the Falcons in Week 13, all the Aaron Rodgers injury questions may not matter. New York heads into this game at 4-7, and an eighth loss to guarantee a finish no better than 9-8 will likely end the Jets’ playoff hopes in the competitive AFC.