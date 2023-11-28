Taking a look at four reasons for optimism as the Jets head into their Week 13 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Not much is going right for the New York Jets these days. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some surprising reasons for optimism heading into their Week 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Sure, the Jets (4-7) have lost four in a row. They were thoroughly embarrassed the past two weeks by their AFC East rivals, losing 32-6 to the Buffalo Bills then 34-13 on Black Friday to the Miami Dolphins.

They’ve benched Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, and replaced him with journeyman Tim Boyle at quarterback. The offense is last in the League in red zone touchdown efficiency and third down conversions, on a historically inept pace in each category. They’re also 31st in scoring.

And we didn’t even mention that their elite defense has shown serious cracks the past two weeks, failing under the weight of holding up the Jets offense. Nor that failed Hail Mary by the Jets which was returned 99 yards for a pick 6 last week against the Dolphins.

Nevertheless, let’s examine several surprising reasons for Jets' optimism when they host the Falcons in Week 13.

Aaron Rodgers is back with the Jets! Well, sort of …

Roughly 10 weeks after surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles, Aaron Rodgers miraculously has rejoined the Jets full-time. That doesn’t mean he’ll play any time soon nor even that he’s returning to practice. But it does mean the single most important player — and person — in the Jets sphere is back in their facility every day. And that’s something.

Laken Tomlinson says he's been motivated by seeing Aaron Rodgers work to get back on the field: "That's motivation for me. That's one thing I can control, is my attitude towards my work." pic.twitter.com/sHYwvCj6Hm — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 27, 2023

Having Rodgers in the building, rehabbing, and attending meetings, is a boost to the players, coaches, and staff. And if they truly believe the future Hall of Famer can complete an unheard-of early return to play in late December, that gives the Jets something extra to play for now. Somehow stay in playoff contention and maybe Rodgers, who turns 40 next week, can complete the miracle.

Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown return should boost offensive line

The Jets have started eight different combinations on the offensive line in 11 games this season. They’ve used 14 different players, including practice squad linemen Xavier Newman and Chris Glaser.

Not surprisingly, that has led to hideous play on the line. Recently, there’ve been no holes for Breece Hall to run through nor much time for Boyle nor Wilson to operate the offense.

That could change this week when Becton and Brown each is expected back in the Jets lineup. Becton missed the Dolphins game with a low-ankle sprain and has been remarkably durable otherwise this season. Brown started the first two games at left tackle and landed on IR with a hip injury. The 38-year-old was active last week but backed up rookie Carter Warren.

Having their starting tackles in place for the first time since the second game of the season should make a big difference for the Jets. They could also get Wes Schweitzer back this week from a calf injury. A top backup at guard and center, Schweitzer can slide into a starting role at right guard since Alijah Vera-Tucker is out for the season with a torn Achilles.

Rookie Joe Tippmann is bright spot on Jets offensive line

Perhaps the biggest bright spot on the depleted offensive line this season is rookie Joe Tippmann. The second-round pick out of Wisconsin played four games at guard early this season because of injuries along the line and held his own. Then like most of his comrades on the line, he was injured and missed two games.

Since returning in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Tippmann has started for the injured Connor McGovern at his natural position, center. And Tippmann has the look of a long-term answer at the position.

Joe Tippmann in pass pro pic.twitter.com/M3dbTbMhJB — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) November 27, 2023

Tippman has allowed one QB pressure on 135 dropbacks the past three games. He's allowed one sack this season. Though Pro Football Focus has given him an overall 57.5 grade, Tippmann has shined during a time of much darkness and gives New York hope for the present and future.

Bryce Huff continues to be a stud for Jets on defense

Win or lose, the Jets can rely on Bryce Huff to be in the opposing quarterback’s face. The stud pass rusher has an astounding 49 QB pressures on 209 dropbacks this season. PFF gives him an 83.2 pass-rushing grade so far.

Joe Douglas on Bryce Huff: "That's an unbelievable player development story." pic.twitter.com/Q7zNN6ByBW — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 31, 2023

Huff picked up his team-high sixth sack Friday against the Dolphins. Not bad for someone who’s a situational player, though one who’s getting more reps on non-passing downs than he’s ever had in the NFL.

The 25-year-old is a pending free agent and the Jets need to get him signed before he hits the open market.