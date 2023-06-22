Aaron Rodgers is backing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a debate over the COVID vaccines. Rodgers tagged Dr. Peter Hotez in an Instagram post and said Kennedy Jr., who is running for president, would “mop this bum.”

Hotez responded on Twitter.

“Disappointed he took a cheap shot vs. me this week,” Hotez said.

Rodgers has not received the COVID-19 vaccine. He told Joe Rogan previously he is allergic to an ingredient used in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

“In 2021 during our awful delta wave we were losing 2,000 Americans/day, >80% among unvaccinated, when vaccines were 90% vs death/serious illness, I criticized him for his public antivaccine stance,” Hotez said.

“This is so unnecessary, I have no bad thoughts for Aaron, I needed to speak out in 2021 to try and save lives.”

Kennedy previously was on Rogan's podcast and refutes claims from Hotez during the pandemic. Rogan has suggested a debate between Kennedy and Hotez on his show with “no time limit.” He also agreed to donate $100,000 to a charity of Hotez's choice if he joins the show.

“Peter. Let's finally have the respectful,congenial,informative debate that the American people deserve,” Kennedy Jr. said on Twitter.

Aaron Rodgers was traded to the Jets this offseason for the No. 13 pick, a second-round pick and a sixth-round pick, among other assets. He is 39 years old.

Last season, Rodgers and the Packers had a losing record for the first time since 2008, which was his first year as a starter. He threw for 3,695 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.