Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are currently gearing up to take part in the upcoming 2024-25 NFL season, which is set to take place in early September. Rodgers is now back with the team after missing minicamp due to an unexcused trip to Egypt, and the Jets are hoping to validate their decision to trade for him after he missed essentially all of last season due to injury.

Another key piece for the New York offense this season figures to be running back Breece Hall, who had somewhat of a breakout season a year ago in Rodgers' absence.

Recently, Hall made reference to a lofty goal he has for himself for the upcoming season.

“I'm gonna for sure have 1,000 plus yards this year, so that's not even in the back of my mind,” said Hall when asked if that goal was something in the back of his mind, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter (via Jets Videos). “…whatever happens happens. If we do what we're supposed to do as a team, then I'm going to have every individual goal that I want, so I ain't worried about that.”

Can the Jets break through?

As previously mentioned, last year was something of a lost season for the Jets the moment Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury just a few snaps into his tenure with the franchise in a Monday Night Football game vs the New York Jets. The injury forced head coach Robert Saleh and company to rotate through a Motley crew of quarterbacks including the not so fan favorite Zach Wilson as the season progressed, none of whom were able to produce at a level anywhere near what the team had anticipated getting from Rodgers during the campaign.

While the Jets' defense mostly held up their end of the bargain and kept the team in playoff contention for perhaps a bit longer than expected, it was clear that the team needed Rodgers in order to be successful.

All of this sets the stage for the next question: how much does Rodgers truly have left in the tank at the age of 40 and coming off of one of the most devastating injuries in sports? The answer will at least be partially revealed when the Jets take the field for a Monday Night Football game vs the San Francisco 49ers on September 9.