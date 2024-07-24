Aaron Rodgers is hoping to have more than four snaps this season with the New York Jets, and his talented young wide receiver Garrett Wilson is probably hoping that as well. If Rodgers can, in fact, stay healthy, Wilson, who has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons in New York, could further prove Rodgers' claim that Wilson could be the best wideout in the NFL.

After skipping the mandatory minicamp in June, Rodgers arrived for Jets training camp this week. And while addressing the media on Wednesday, Rodgers compared Wilson to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, Rodgers' favorite target when they were Green Bay Packers teammates.

“I think it's important for [Wilson] to step into a greater leadership role. The way you cement that is by your work on the field,” Rodgers said. “I told him in the meeting yesterday, I think he has the talent and the ability to be the best receiver in the league. I'm biased, I think 17 (Adams) in Las Vegas has been that for the last five or six years. He didn't get that by just showing up; he got that by the way he worked. His level of excellence and attention to detail in my time in Green Bay was second to none. He just practiced like that all the time. He had a mindset when he stepped on the field of dominating and that carried over to the games. We used to talk when we were driving to Lambeau Field on the day of the game, it wasn't, ‘Are we going to win today?'. It was, ‘How bad are we going to dominate?'.

“I think [Wilson] has the ability and the confidence and the skillset to have that mindset, but it starts with the way he practices. He's an animated guy, he's passionate, and I think if he can take that leap — and it's actually not a leap, it's kind of just a little jump — he has a chance to be really, really special.”

Aaron Rodgers is returning from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in the first game of his Jets tenure. He played four snaps before suffering the injury on ‘Monday Night Football' against the Buffalo Bills. He will get a chance at redemption when the Jets kick off their season on ‘MNF' again, this time against the San Francisco 49ers, the team Rodgers grew up cheering for and hoped to be drafted by.