The New York Jets seek improved success after an underwhelming 2023-24 season. The Jets will get back the services of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers following a tough Achilles injury. On the defensive side, New York looks for Haason Reddick to have another strong year. However, the defensive end is holding out of training camp, and Robert Saleh gave a blunt admission about Reddick's tactics.

Saleh revealed that everyone except Haason Reddick was present for the Jets training camp. Furthermore, he appeared to be focused on those who did show up:

“It is what it is. We’ve got 89 other guys we have to prepare,” Saleh said, per Dennis Waszak Jr.

The Jets traded for Reddick in April of 2024 and offered him a contract extension, but the deal was reportedly not to his liking, and he declined, per the New York Post. New York expected Reddick to participate in spring workouts, OTAs, and minicamps while negotiations continued, but he did not attend.

Reddick is set to make $14.25 million during the 2024-25 season. The Post states he was originally available in a trade because the Eagles did not give him a contract extension. Reddick is reportedly seeking a long-term deal with the Jets.

The 29-year-old totaled 38 tackles, 11 sacks, and one forced fumble during the 2023-24 season with the Philadelphia.

How will Jets fare amid training camp news?

Haason Reddick will turn 30 September. He earned Pro Bowl honors for two seasons in a row with the Eagles before joining the Jets. In addition, he has four straight seasons of double-digit sacks. When on the field, he can make a great impact for New York, as described by Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

“He’s a phenomenal football player,” Williams said Tuesday, per the New York Post. “When he steps on this field, he changes the whole aura, just because he’s a guy who can put up 15-plus sacks a year, 10-plus sacks a year and different things like that. I’m just blessed to have him on my side.”

Furthermore, linebacker C.J. Mosley showed an understanding of Reddick's situation.

“When you’re dealing with contracts and things like that, it doesn’t really get to the locker room because we don’t control that,” Mosley said. “When he does get here, we’ll be able to have our two cents to say. We know he’s a pro. He’s been at the highest level of competition. I’m sure whenever that gets worked out, he’ll be here ready to roll. When he gets here, he’ll be another great player to add to our defensive line.”

It will be interesting to how Robert Saleh and the Jets move forward with Reddick amid his contract move.