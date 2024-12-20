The New York Jets have been a disaster throughout the 2024 season. New York is 4-10 heading into Week 16 in a year where they were supposed to be an AFC contender. The Jets have made a number of impulsive moves this season, including trading for Davante Adams and firing head coach Robert Saleh. Nothing is certain about the future of the Jets, including their controversial quarterback.

ESPN's Dan Graziano has no love lost for Jets QB Aaron Rodgers. He dropped a bold take about Rodgers and his future in New York via ESPN's Unsportsmanlike on Friday.

“Aaron Rodgers is a con artist, he’s a narcissist, he’s self absorbed to the absolute maximum. And if he has you fooled, again, that’s on you,” Graziano said. “If the Jets go back to Aaron Rodgers next year they deserve what they get and it will not be good. They know this, they’ve lived it for the last two years, like this is not the answer. If some team wants to do that too bad for them, but if the team that it just happened to wants it to happen to them again, than there is no fixing that.”

The Rodgers era in New York has been a complete mess. Rodgers infamously tore his Achilles four plays into his Jets tenure. Now he is finally healthy and the Jets are only 4-10.

Rodgers has been in a feud recently with ESPN's Ryan Clark, so perhaps Graziano is responding to that in a way.

Rodgers also has a new Netflix series that recently launched, which could be another reason why Graziano decided to talk about Rodgers now.

Graziano will ‘eat his sock' if Aaron Rodgers starts for Jets in 2025

This is not the first time that Graziano has taken a shot at Rodgers.

Earlier in December, Graziano made a confident claim that Rodgers will not be the starter for the Jets in 2025.

“A head coach and a GM have lost their jobs because they tied themselves to him and built the entire team around the idea that Rodgers would be the difference. He has been the difference, but completely opposite of what they expected and hoped. The team is terrible. The team culture is either terrible or nonexistent.”

Graziano also made a gross claim to punctuate his statement.

“I still wouldn't be surprised to see the Jets bench him or move on before the end of this season,” Graziano said. “I'll eat one of my socks if Rodgers is starting for the Jets next season.”

It will be interesting to see how the Jets approach the upcoming offseason. Especially as it relates to Aaron Rodgers.