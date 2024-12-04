The New York Jets are all but officially eliminated from contention for the NFL Playoffs, and it would appear from the outside that Aaron Rodgers' tumultuous tenure in New York will come to an end soon.

Rodgers, 41, had said in the past that he would like to play a few more seasons before retiring, but after suffering a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in the first game of last season and an abysmal campaign this season in which he has led the Jets to a 3-9 record and seen his head coach and general manager be fired, it would seem unlikely he or the Jets decide to continue their partnership.

That assumption is backed up by a few NFL insiders, including ESPN's Dan Graziano, who is willing to dine on garments if Rodgers starts for the Jets next fall.

“He just turned 41 on Monday,” Graziano wrote of Rodgers. “On the morning of his birthday, he ranked 25th in the NFL among qualifying quarterbacks in QBR, right behind Anthony Richardson and just ahead of Daniel Jones. He didn't play in 2023. He didn't play well in 2022. He has been downright awful in 2024. A head coach and a GM have lost their jobs because they tied themselves to him and built the entire team around the idea that Rodgers would be the difference. He has been the difference, but completely opposite of what they expected and hoped. The team is terrible. The team culture is either terrible or nonexistent.

“I still wouldn't be surprised to see the Jets bench him or move on before the end of this season. I'll eat one of my socks if Rodgers is starting for the Jets next season.”

Aaron Rodgers' Jets tenure could be approaching conclusion

Where Rodgers, if he decides to return for his 21st NFL season, would end up is any guess. While quite a few franchises could use a quarterback, Rodgers, as Graziano illustrated, has been one of the worst starters in the league this year and very well may be worse another year older.

This season, Rodgers is on pace for 3,722 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, all of which are nearly identical numbers to his disappointing final season with the Green Bay Packers two years ago. Additionally, he is completing passes at a rate of 62.5%, which would be the fourth-worst single-season completion percentage of his career as a starting quarterback. Additionally, his passer rating and QBR are 87.5 and 48.2, respectively, which are or near the worst marks of his career.

If Rodgers were to move on to a new team, it is unknown if former teammates and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett would accompany him. Over the past two seasons, the Jets acquired former Packers, including Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, and Davante Adams, in addition to hiring ex-Packers OC and Broncos head coach Hackett to serve as New York's playcaller. The moves have largely not panned out, though, and the Jets are on the verge of missing the playoffs for a 14th consecutive season, the longest active streak in the NFL.