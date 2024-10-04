Aaron Rodgers has made his pitch to English fans about why they should support the New York Jets this weekend when the team plays the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Ahead of the Jets' third all-time game in London, Rodgers said any sports fan can empathize with the tough times the Jets have endured.

“I think you have to understand the Jet fan in America, and what they've gone through the last 13 years and really, the last 55 years of not winning a Super Bowl,” Rodgers said. “I think sports fans, in general, can get behind an underdog. We're a team that hasn't had the success they've wanted to in a while, so I welcome any and all bandwagon fans to jump on the underdog train of the New York Jets and try and bring back some positivity to our fans, who have dealt with a lot.”

Are the Jets the underdog of the NFL?

To illustrate Rodgers' point, the New York Jets currently hold the longest active playoff drought in the NFL, having last reached the postseason back in 2010. No other team has an active drought of more than eight seasons, and the Jets have never gone this long without a playoff appearance since the team's founding as the Titans of New York more than 60 years ago.

The 2024 Jets may be different, though, or that's at least what fans hope. Last year was supposed to be different too, but Rodgers, who came to the Jets after 18 successful seasons with the Green Bay Packers, suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury during the very first game of the season.

Now that Rodgers is back and healthy, the Jets once again have playoff aspirations. But ending the more than decade-long drought will be anything but easy to accomplish.

This week, New York plays the undefeated Minnesota Vikings and a former NYJ quarterback in Sam Darnold, who has led the Vikings to their first 4-0 start in eight years. After returning from London, the Jets will host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

If the Jets are to make the playoffs, winning one of the next two games would appear crucial. While there have been several teams to make it to the postseason after a 2-4 start, it would only make it harder on a team obviously still trying to gel as the season goes along.

The Jets also still have to play the Bills again, as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks (and former Jets QB Geno Smith), and Los Angeles Rams this season.