The NFL heads to London as the New York Jets face the Minnesota Vikings. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jets-Vikings prediction and pick.

The Jets enter the game sitting at 2-2 on the year. They opened with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers but would go on to win two straight. They defeated the Titans and the Patriots. Last week, they would face the Broncos. The Jets took a 6-0 lead after hitting a field goal to end the first half. The Broncos would take the lead on a Cortland Sutton touchdown, but the Jets would take it back in the fourth quarter. Still, a 47-yard Will Lutz field goal would give the Broncos back the lead at the 10-9 victory.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are 4-0 on the year. They won with ease over the Giants in week one and the Texans in week three, with a tight victory over the 49ers in between. Last week they would face the Packers. The Vikings took a 28-0 lead and would lead 28-7 at the half. Still, the Packers would make a comeback Scoring with 56 seconds left in the game to close the gap to just two. They would not be able to score against though, and the Vikings took the 31-29 victory.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Vikings NFL Odds

New York Jets: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Minnesota Vikings: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 40.5 (-105)

Under: 40.5 (-115)

How to Watch Jets vs. Vikings

Time: 9:30 AM ET/ 6:30 AM PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jets have been led by Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has completed 82 of 128 passes, good for a 64.1 percent completion percentage. he has five touchdowns this year while throwing just one interception. Still, he has struggled with protection, being sacked ten times this year.

Rodgers' top target this year has been Garrett Wilson. He has brought in 20 of 34 targets on the year for 191 yards and a touchdown. Wilson has lost a fumble though. Meanwhile, Allen Lazard has been solid as well. He has brought in 16 of 24 targets this year for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Breece Hall has also been a big part of the passing game. He has 18 receptions on 24 targets for 134 yards. He has a touchdown but has lost a fumble in the receiving game. Hall has also been the primary back in the running game. He has run 56 times for 174 yards and two scores. Braelon Allen has joined him, running 27 times for 130 yards and a score.

The Jets are fifth in the NFL in opponent points per game this year, while sitting second in opponent yards per game. They are 20th against the run while sitting second against the pass. Quincy Williams has led the way. He leads the team with 31 tackles this year, with three for a loss. Further, he has a pass breakup, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Tony Adams has 29 tackles this year. He has a sack, two tackles for a loss, and four pass breakups. Will McDonald has also been great this year. He has five sacks, four tackles for a loss, and a forced fumble.

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Vikings have been led by Sam Darnold. Darnold has completed 73 of 106 passes, good for a 68.9 percent completion percentage. He has 932 yards on the year with 11 touchdown passes. Darnold has been sacked ten times, while also being intercepted three times.

Darnold's top target is Justin Jefferson. Jefferson has brought in 20 of 29 targets this year for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Furthermore, he has 14 receptions that have resulted in first downs. Jalen Nailor has also been solid. He has eight receptions on 11 targets for 137 yards and three scores. Jordan Addison has played in just two games so far but has six receptions for 107 yards and a score. Aaron Jones has also been a major part of the receiving game. He has brought in 16 of 19 targets for 143 yards and a touchdown. He has lost a fumble in the receiving game. Jones has also run 64 times this year for 321 yards and a touchdown. Further, Ty Chandler has run well. He has run 28 times for 117 yards.

The Vikings are fourth in the NFL in points against this year, while sitting 23rd in opponent yards per game. They are second against the run, but 32nd against the pass. Blake Cashman has been solid this year. He leads the team with 34 tackles, while having a sack, two tackles for a loss, and four pass breakups. Furthermore, Andrew Ginkel has also been solid. He has three sacks, three tackles for a loss, and an interception. Pat Jones also has five sacks with six tackles for a loss, while Jonathan Greenard has four sacks and three tackles for a loss.

Final Jets-Vikings Prediction & Pick

Not only are the Vikings 4-0 this year, they are 4-0 against the spread. Both teams have similar defensive units in terms of points surrendered, although the Jets do give up fewer yards. Part of that is the passing yards given up by the Vikings when they have built a lead. Still, the Vikings are second in the NFL in takeaways per game, and fourth in turnover margin. The Jets are tenth in turnover margin this year, and that will be the difference. Take the Vikings in this one.

Final Jets-Vikings Prediction & Pick: Vikings -2.5 (-110)