Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert at MetLife Stadium had Aaron Rodgers really hyped up. So much so that it even had the New York Jets quarterback declaring that they are going to be Super Bowl champions in the upcoming NFL season.

It’s rare to see Rodgers get out of character and make such a bold declaration. But clearly, if there’s someone who can put him in pure ecstasy, it’s Swift.

That much is clear as Rodgers’ viral Super Bowl declaration is now going viral. In the said video, Rodgers can be seen with actor Miles Teller as they enjoy the Eras Tour concert. “The Jets won the Super Bowl,” Rodgers shouted on the video while Teller hyped him up.

Aaron Rodgers at MetLife Stadium as confetti fell at Taylor Swift's concert: "The Jets won the Super Bowl!!" Trying to speak it into existence… (via keleighteller/IG)pic.twitter.com/t9ypMDuhiH — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 30, 2023

Of course it’s not surprising why Aaron Rodgers is so happy after watching Taylor Swift’s concert. He’s a Swiftie after all, and he didn’t hide that fact in the build-up of Tay-Tay’s concert in New York.

Rodgers has been going viral over the past few days as he professed his love for Swift and showed that he’s a true Swiftie. When asked what his favorite Swift song is, he shared that he likes a lot of songs from the artist. He eventually settled on his favorite album.

“I think my favorite album is ‘Folklore’ and my favorite song off that album is probably ‘August.’ And my favorite music video is ‘I Bet You Think About Me,'” Rodgers explained.

If the jets really end up winning the Super Bowl next season, they will have to have Taylor Swift performing in the championship parade.