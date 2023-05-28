Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Aaron Rodgers is a Swiftie. If New York Jets fans and other Swifties have their doubts, then the quarterback’s latest confession and gesture should be enough proof of his Taylor Swift fandom.

Ahead of Swift’s Eras Tour concert at MetLife Stadium from Friday to Sunday, the Jets asked their players about their favorite Swift song. While many of the players could only name a few, Rodgers was different as he mentioned that it’s “too many to count.”

The new Jets quarterback then went on to detail that he loves a lot of Swift’s song, so he settled on his favorite album where most of his favorite Swift songs are in.

“Anything off of ‘Folklore’ probably. How do you pick just one? But if I pick one album, definitely ‘Folklore,'” Rodgers explained.

For what it’s worth, Aaron Rodgers was eventually able to pick his favorite Taylor Swift song. While speaking with SiriusXM’s Adam Schein, he shared that if he’s going to pick, “August” would be his top choice.

“I think my favorite album is ‘Folklore’ and my favorite song off that album is probably ‘August.’ And my favorite music video is ‘I Bet You Think About Me,'” Rodgers explained.

And to further prove how much he loves Tay-Tay, Rodgers attended her Eras Tour Concert on Saturday. In his first appearance at MetLife Stadium as a member of the Jets, he was joined not by his teammates but rather by American actors and couple Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry.p

🎥| Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry, & Aaron Rodgers are at the show tonight as well! #EastRuthTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/gadxg94kR2 — Taylor Swift Updates (@UpdatingSwiftly) May 27, 2023

Sure enough, given how much of a big Swift fan he is, it’s safe to assume Rodgers had a great time in the concert.