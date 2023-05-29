Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Aaron Rodgers is huge Taylor Swift fan, and the New York Jets quarterback proved just that on Saturday night when he attended Tay-Tay’s Eras Tour concert at MetLife Stadium.

In a video that is now going viral online, Rodgers was seen in full concert mode. He was just vibing to the music as Swift sang her hit song “Shake It Off.” His old-man dance aside, Swift fans absolutely loved the moment, while the Jets faithful couldn’t help but appreciate the wholesome moment from their new quarterback.

New York Jets QB1 Aaron Rodgers just vibin' to Taylor Swift is something 🕺 (via @ezbaxz2)pic.twitter.com/MXbOoKGCKW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 29, 2023

For what it’s worth, Aaron Rodgers has been making a lot of buzz over the past few days after he confessed his Taylor Swift fandom.

In a video released by the Jets to jump onto the hype of the Swift fever, the team asked the players about their favorite Swift song. Unlike his peers who mentioned one or two songs, Rodgers shared that he loves Swift’s music and it might be too many to mention all the songs he like. He then settled for his favorite album, which is “Folklore.”

“Anything off of ‘Folklore’ probably. How do you pick just one? But if I pick one album, definitely ‘Folklore,'” Rodgers explained.

Later on, in a separate interview, Rodgers was able to finally decide on his favorite song, telling Adam Schein of Sirius XM that he’s picking “August” as his top Swift song.

“I think my favorite album is ‘Folklore’ and my favorite song off that album is probably ‘August.’ And my favorite music video is ‘I Bet You Think About Me,'” Rodgers said.

Whatever his choice is though, it’s confirmed: Rodgers is a Swiftie.