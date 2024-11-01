The New York Jets played a Jekyll and Hyde game on Halloween. One half was scary and the other half was a treat that ultimately saved New York’s season. However, one of the announcers on Thursday Night Football still did some trolling on the Jets at one point during the broadcast.

Al Michaels did a bit of trolling on the Jets coming out of halftime. Michaels joked about fake rumors of a certain song being played in the Jets locker room during the break.

“No truth to the rumor that in the Jets locker room at halftime they were playing ‘Hello Darkness My Old Friend.’ Just want to dispel that rumor. Fake news,” Michael said before the kickoff of the second half.

Of course, Michaels is referring to the song The Sound of Silence. Regardless, the joke was pretty clear from Michaels. The Jets season was hanging by a thread at that point, with New York down by a touchdown and not playing well.

Thankfully for Jets fans, New York went on to have a 21-6 run in the second half and win the game.

This looks like a performance that Jets fans will look back on fondly for a long time. Regardless of how the season ends.

Jeff Ulbrich’s immediate reaction to Jets first win since Robert Saleh firing

Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich was all smiles after Thursday’s important win over the Texans.

Ulbrich shared a few reactions to some of the standout plays from this game during his press conference on Thursday night.

Ulbrich called the Halloween contest a “really cool game” after all the adversity the team has dealt with, per The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt.

One play Ulbrich highlighted was an impressive touchdown catch from Garrett Wilson in the second half. This highlight-reel catch gave the Jets their first lead of the game. It has already been compared to the famous Odell Beckham Jr. catch against the Cowboys that was itself an all-time highlight catch.

“Oh, my goodness,” Ulbrich said. “I mean, I was talking to the ref when they were reviewing it. I was like, ’Just for the sake of posterity, you have to say that’s in just so it goes down in history.”

Ulbrich also responded to the infamous Malachi Corley fumble that eliminated a would-be Jets touchdown in the first half.

“First of all, you can’t do that.” Ulbrich said about what he told Corley. “Second of all, you owe us one.”

Corley is lucky that the Jets won this game. Otherwise his costly mistake might not be so easily forgiven.

The Jets now have a long weekend before traveling to the desert to face the Cardinals in Week 10.