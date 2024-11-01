The New York Jets are trapped in an existential nightmare of a season where the team somehow tops its breathtaking ineptitude week-after-week. Despite stockpiling former Green Bay Packers, New York is mired in a five-game losing streak. Yet, for some reason, the Jets are surprise favorites to beat the Texans on Thursday night in Week 9.

While most folks outside of Las Vegas expect New York to lose to the Texans outright, the Jets had an opportunity to take an early lead and set the tone for the game. Spoiler alert: They failed to do so.

After driving down to the Texans’ 19 yard line at the end of the first quarter, seldom used rookie wideout Malachi Corley took the pitch on an end around and sprinted across the field before bursting up the right sideline. He navigated through several would-be Houston tacklers and scored an easy touchdown putting the Jets up 6-0. But wait, on further review, Corley dropped the ball before crossing the goal line. He just…let it drop.

The touchdown was taken off the board and, because the ball rolled out of bounds through the end zone, the Texans took possession at their 20 yard line.

Malachi Corley’s nightmare play could haunt the Jets on Halloween

The most common reference in response to the inexcusable gaff was to DeSean Jackson’s infamous mistake in 2008 against the Dallas Cowboys. Jackson, then a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, hauled in a long pass from Donovan McNabb. He had an easy touchdown but, just like Corley, celebrated too early, dropping the ball and negating the score.

As usual, Jomboy Media was on point, writing “Malachi Corley dropping the ball before breaking the plane for a touchdown is a good summary of 2024 New York Jets football.” Yes. Yes it is.

So far, the game has been about as exciting as watching paint dry. The pregame action featuring linebacker Quincy Williams dressed up as the Joker was far more entertaining. After one half of football, Houston leads New York 7-0.

Texans RB Joe Mixon came to play, carrying the ball 17 times for 91 yards and a touchdown. But C.J. Stroud is just 7/16 for 115 scoreless yards. However, Stroud’s line is a thing of beauty compared to Aaron Rodgers’ miserable 7/14 for 32 yards. The Jets have 87 total yards of offense at halftime.