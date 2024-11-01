New York Jets fans' wishes to sell the team may not come true yet as the team has finally won their third game of the season over the Houston Texans in Week 9. Despite their best efforts, including rookie Malachi Corley dropping the ball at the goal line before completing the touchdown, the Jets prevailed thanks to the heroics of Garrett Wilson and the solid play of new trade acquisition Davante Adams. Moreover, this is Adams' first win since the blockbuster Raiders trade reunited him with Aaron Rodgers in early October.

“First win as a Jet. Feels great man. Many more to come. Let's get it,” Adams said as he walked out of MetLife Stadium, via this clip posted by Harrison Glaser on X, formerly Twitter.

Week 9: Jets def. Texans

Desperately needing a Week 9 win against the Texans to save their season, the Jets played like the same old Jets in the first half, going scoreless amid the fans chanting for owner Woody Johnson to “sell the team.”

Moreover, Davante Adams even went down with a concussion scare after taking a hit in the fourth quarter, and fans feared the Raiders trade would have meant nothing, but the play ultimately resulted in Garrett Wilson's miraculous one-handed touchdown catch from Rodgers that gave the Jets the lead.

“I just kind of lobbed one up there and he made an unbelievable catch,” the quarterback said, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. “That was a huge play…. That's a game-changing play.”

At first, the officials called an incomplete pass, but Jets coach Jeff Ulbrich successfully challenged the call.

“Oh, my goodness. I mean, I was talking to the ref when they were reviewing it,” Ulbrich said. “I was like, ‘Just for the sake of posterity, you have to say that's in just so it goes down in history.”

After clearing concussion protocol, Adams then returned to the game in the fourth quarter and scored on a 37-yard touchdown to put the Texans away with under three minutes left. Meanwhile, Rodgers found his mojo again, going 22-32 and throwing for 211 yards and three touchdowns.

Firing Robert Saleh and acquiring Davante Adams from the Raiders should have saved their season, per the team's thinking, and this win might have proven them correct.