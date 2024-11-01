The New York Jets desperately needed a win on Halloween to save their season. New York looked doomed in the first half, but rebounded with a 21-6 run in the second half to beat the Texans 21-13. The victory gave the Jets and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich their first win since firing Robert Saleh earlier this season.

Ulbrich called this a “really cool game” after all the adversity the team has dealt with, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

This was truly a Jets game that feels like it will be remembered for a long time. New York delivered a signature win in front of a national audience that featured plenty of ups and downs. It only adds to the drama that the Jets needed to win.

Ulbrich shared a few reactions to some of the standout plays during this game during his post-game press conference.

One was an impressive touchdown catch from Garrett Wilson in the second half. Some have already compared this reception to the Odell Beckham Jr. catch against the Cowboys that instantly became famous.

“Oh, my goodness,” Ulbrich said. “I mean, I was talking to the ref when they were reviewing it. I was like, ’Just for the sake of posterity, you have to say that’s in just so it goes down in history.”

Ulbrich also responded to the infamous Malachi Corley fumble that eliminated a would-be Jets touchdown in the first half.

“First of all, you can’t do that.” Ulbrich said about what he told Corley. “Second of all, you owe us one.”

It must be easier to respond to that question after having won the game.

Davante Adams jokes about Garrett Wilson's Adidas status after epic TD grab

Davante Adams had his fun with Garrett Wilson's impressive touchdown reception in the second half.

Adams joked that Wilson may be in trouble with his Adidas sponsorship after delivering a highlight that looked exactly like Michael Jordan.

“I told him he might get kicked from Adidas after that one. That one looked like he headed over to Jumpman with me. We're gonna see, I'm gonna talk to some people about that one. I ain't gonna say they gonna replace the logo, I know (Michael Jordan) might not like me saying that. But that was a hard catch,” said Adams.

The impressive play gave the Jets a lead in the third quarter that they never gave up.

The Jets have a long weekend before traveling to the desert to face the Cardinals in Week 10.