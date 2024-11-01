Long-suffering fans of the New York Jets seemed to have let their frustrations boil over during their Halloween matchup against the Houston Texans in Week 9, thanks to a brutal first-half debacle that saw New York go scoreless. Add to that rookie Malachi Corley dropping the ball on the goal line because he celebrated a 19-yard touchdown too early, and one could understand why the fans just want their suffering to end. Now, one way for Jets fans to show their displeasure is to chant, and they shouted loud enough for Aaron Rodgers and, the ownership in particular to hear.

“Jets fans chanted ‘sell the team, sell the team' as the first half ended with zero points on the board,” according to a post from Ari Meirov on X, formerly Twitter. Below is the video for reference.

Week 9: Jets vs. Texans

After a year of missing Aaron Rodgers, the Jets' rocky start led to firing Robert Saleh and then trading for Davante Adams, Rodgers' former teammate on the Green Bay packers, hoping to find some spark to save their sputtering season.

Still, nothing seems to have worked as the Jets may have reached rock bottom after losing to the lowly New England Patriots in Week 8, joining them at the basement of the AFC East with a 2-6 record.

Halfway through the season, the Jets will have to find some sort of miracle to save their season and contend for the playoffs. Or, at the very least, they need to win enough games to justify their Aaron Rodgers experiment and make owner Woody Johnson's investment mean something.

However, trading for Adams seemed to have finally worked for the Jets, at least against the Texans, as he scored his first touchdown with his new team to give New York a 21-10 lead.

Davante Adams did leave the game earlier after taking a hit from Texans cornerback Eric Murray. He had completed six receptions for 54 yards on ten targets prior to the collision.

Slowly getting up, the Jets wideout left the field and went to the locker room. He also underwent evaluation for a possible concussion.

Fortunately, he returned to the game and may have led the Jets to win for the first time since beating the Patriots in September.

While the ownership will likely not sell the team anytime soon, they'll have loads of questions to answer after the season if why other, better teams keep lapping the Jets despite blockbuster additions to their roster.