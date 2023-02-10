Prior to suffering a torn ACL, New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall looked to be one of the most dominant ball carriers in the NFL.

Over seven games, Hall carried the ball a total of 80 times. He recorded 463 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Through the air, he added 19 receptions for 218 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Unfortunately, Breece Hall’s rookie season was cut short in Week 7 when he suffered a torn ACL.

Now, as he continues to work his way back to the field, Hall breaks down why he was able to find immediate success in year one.

On Friday, Breece Hall appeared on the NFL Network. During his appearance, he was asked how he felt his rookie season was going before becoming injured.

“It was fun. I felt like I was really just starting to get settled and the game was starting to move in slow motion for me. That’s what resulted in me making all of those big plays, just because the game was slowing down.

Hall was then asked if there were any surprises he had when facing NFL defenses. He responded, saying, “Just seeing how some guys really don’t want to come down and tackle, which was making it a lot easier for me. I think our o-line did a really good job of blocking for me and I told them, “just get me past the d-line and I’ll make it happen from there” so once those guys let me get past the first level then it was fine.”

He then added, “I think it was a little bit easier for me than it was in college just because in college it was teams gameplaying mostly for me and Brock (Purdy) so in the NFL, guys had to gameplan for the whole team.”

Upon his return in 2023, Breece Hall will once again be expected to be a force for the Jets offense. If he can play similarly to how he did in 2022, this offense could be set up to be elite.