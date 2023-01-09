By Jim Cerny · 3 min read

Their 2022 season may have gone off the rails for the New York Jets, but they did receive a some good news heading into the offseason. Mekhi Becton, Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker, three key offensive players, each provided a promising injury update Monday.

Becton missed the entire season after he had knee surgery during training camp. Hall (torn ACL) and Vera-Tucker (torn triceps) were injured in Week 7 and lost for the rest of the season. Without their starting tackle (Becton), top running back (Hall) and best offensive lineman (Vera-Tucker), the Jets finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season.

“We’re just looking forward to next year because we know this team can do it,” Vera-Tucker said, one day after the Jets lost their sixth straight game, 11-6 to the Miami Dolphins, to wrap up the 2022 campaign.

"We're all just looking forward to next year cause we know this team can do it." – @ALIJAHVTpic.twitter.com/mxLHabc7W7 — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 9, 2023

The return to health of these three young players is vital for New York’s success in 2023. Becton said he will be ready for voluntary OTAs in the spring. Hall shared that he consulted with other star running backs like Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants and Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers about how to best rehab his knee injury. He added that he’s “ahead of schedule” with that rehab. Vera-Tucker said he’ll be ready for training camp.

Becton said he’s “very motivated” to come back and have a big season. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 draft has played part of one game the past two seasons because of knee injuries. He was noticeably slimmer when speaking to reporters Monday, a good sign considering his weight issues since turning pro.

“As y’all can see, I look real skinny right now,” Becton joked.

Mekhi Becton says this year has been tough for him mentally. He feels good physically: "I'm losing a lot of weight – as y'all can see, I look real skinny right now" pic.twitter.com/HwuoBUISii — Jets Videos (@snyjets) January 9, 2023

Hall also drew laughs when he said that he was on his way to winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors but now would have to throw his support behind teammate Garrett Wilson. Despite playing only seven games, Hall led the Jets in rushing with 463 yards on 80 carries (5.8 yards per rush) and four TDs. Wilson shattered Jets rookie records for catches (83) and receiving yards (1,103).

Garrett Wilson agrees — if Breece Hall doesn’t get hurt, he’s offensive Rookie of the Year. Called Hall “cold” and “special.” #Jetspic.twitter.com/pz3xTplkgT — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 9, 2023

Vera-Tucker was likely on his way to the Pro Bowl, starring for the Jets through seven games at guard (his natural position) and tackle, when injuries decimated that position. The two-year pro had the Jets’ best overall blocking grade among their linemen (71.8) per Pro Football Focus and far away their best run blocking grade (76.5).

Getting these three players, none older than 25, healthy and back in the lineup next season, joining young studs like Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, gives the Jets hope that better days are right around the corner.

At least the Jets are off to a good start following these injury updates.