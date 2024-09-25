The Winnipeg Jets finally signed Cole Perfetti to a contract extension on Monday. Perfetti signed a two-year contract with the Jets after months of rumor and speculation. It's not a long-term contract for the former 10th-overall pick. However, it's a contract that gets the former Saginaw Spirit star signed and eligible to play this season.

It was a long process for Perfetti, a restricted free agent this summer. In speaking with the media, the Winnipeg forward said he is happy to have finally signed on the dotted line. And he is glad he can focus on hockey with the 2024-25 NHL season only a few weeks away.

“It’s nice to get that done,” Perfetti said Tuesday, via NHL.com. “It’s nice to be back in camp and with the guys. … Now it’s just time to focus on hockey, so it’s a great feeling. I think obviously it’s the business and my first time through it all, so I was kind of learning as we went along. I think just trying to find a number that’s going to work for both sides, that both sides are happy, I think we found that.”

Jets' Cole Perfetti looks to bounce back from midseason struggles

Cole Perfetti finished the 2023-24 NHL season with career high offensive numbers. He scored 19 goals and 38 points while skating in 71 regular season games. It's a promising development for a player believed to be a future star for the Jets. But his season could have been better had he not hit a lull during the year.

Perfetti struggled from mid-January to late March. In fact, he scored just one goal during that span. Perfetti acknowledged that he wasn't pleased with his performance the entire season. However, he is using the ups and downs as motivation for the upcoming season.

“Last year, all things considered, was still a pretty decent year. I started off really strong and proved that I can produce in this league. Obviously it didn’t go like that the whole year, but I’m just going to use that as motivation, take the good from it and take the learning curve and try to be the best that I can be,” the Jets forward said, via NHL.com.

Perfetti figures to play an important role with Winnipeg this season. And it will certainly be interesting to see how the former 10th overall pick performs in 2024-25. The Jets begin their 2024-25 regular season campaign on October 9 on the road against the Edmonton Oilers.