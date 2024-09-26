Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets got optimistic offensive-line injury news, and they’re also headed for moving toward a game-plan upgrade at wide receiver. But they’re still the Jets, and talk-show host Colin Cowherd hilariously compared their success to a small-potatoes scratch-off lottery ticket, according to @TheHerd on X.

Talking about the Thursday night win over the New England Patriots, Cowherd said, “I mean, if you've never had any money and you won a scratch off ticket for $1,500, it would be a big deal.”

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers trying to teach franchise how to win

First, let’s get real about the Jets. They are 2-1 and No. 14 in the Week 4 ESPN power rankings. That’s the middle of the pack, and that’s what the Jets are. Could that change? Sure, but Rodgers has some explaining to do, according to Cowherd.

“This is where Aaron is really important,” Cowherd said. “Not about the losing. It’s now that the Jets are winning, how to handle it. Aaron’s right, and this is his real value because Aaron is a winner. And the Jets aren’t.”

Cowherd also said those who follow the Jets don’t have a clue what winning is all about.

“Jets’ fans, and Jets’ media, but mostly their fans, they’re crazy town,” Cowherd said. “I mean the Cowboys win 12 games every regular season, right? Three straight years. Real success — until like, January. And when Dallas Cowboys’ fans were polled in The Athletic recently, 60% said, ‘We have no chance to win the Super Bowl.’

“The New York Jets beat a rookie head coach, Jacoby Brissett (at quarterback), this past Thursday, and the mayor of New York, if he wasn’t being indicted, would have thrown a ticker-tape parade. They’re nuts. They’re crazy.”

Cowherd said Rodgers talked about restraining yourself.

“Robert Saleh, the head coach (of the Jets) was so enthusiastic in the second quarter just with a lead over the Patriots, Aaron Rodgers … had to go, ‘Bro, bro, bro,’ chill out,’ ” Cowherd said. “It’s the Patriots. It’s the second quarter. We’re not to halftime yet.”

The Jets have lived in the shadow of the Giants, who have four trophies. And they’re in the division with the Patriots, who have six. The Jets haven’t won the division in 22 years.

“So when Aaron says, ‘Chill, relax,’ it was a little condescending in Green Bay,” Cowherd said. “Because they had more continuity and a better coach. But when Aaron says, r-e-l-a-x in New York, he’s inarguably correct.”