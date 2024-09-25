New York Jets right tackle Morgan Moses is expected to miss the next two games following a knee injury sustained during the team’s Week 3 win over the New England Patriots. Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed the update during a Wednesday press conference, as reported by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. While Moses will miss time, Saleh emphasized that the injury is not severe enough to warrant placing him on injured reserve, a move that would have sidelined him for a minimum of four games. The Jets remain optimistic that Moses could return in Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills or by Week 8 when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The injury occurred late in the third quarter of the Jets' 24-3 victory over the Patriots. During a second-and-25 play, Moses was initially engaged with defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. when edge rusher Josh Uche came around the corner and sacked quarterback Aaron Rodgers. As the play unfolded, Uche inadvertently rolled up on Moses' leg, causing the veteran tackle to collapse on the field in pain. After staying down for several moments, Moses was able to walk off under his own power but was seen limping heavily before heading to the locker room with a towel over his head, raising concerns about the extent of the injury.

According to Schultz, while the injury is significant enough to sideline Moses for a couple of weeks, it will not require surgery, allowing for a quicker recovery. This outcome is seen as the “best-case scenario” for the Jets, who feared a longer-term absence after the initial incident.

Jets receive optimistic news regarding Morgan Moses' injury

Moses’ absence comes as the Jets prepare for crucial matchups, starting with a road game against the Denver Broncos in Week 4, followed by an international showdown in London against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. Saleh expressed confidence in the team's ability to manage without their starting right tackle during this stretch.

In Moses' absence, rookie first-round pick Olu Fashanu is expected to step into the starting role at right tackle. Fashanu, who has impressed the coaching staff with his development during practice and preseason, will face the task of protecting Rodgers and maintaining the stability of the offensive line. The next few games will provide a critical test for the young lineman as the Jets look to stay ahead in the AFC East.

Moses’ return is expected to bolster the Jets’ offensive line and provide much-needed depth as they continue their playoff push. The veteran’s experience and presence will be vital as the team navigates the challenges of the season.