The New York Jets have had a solid start to the 2024 campaign, as they have picked up a pair of victories over the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots after opening their season with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Aaron Rodgers has looked a bit rusty under center at times for the Jets, but he looked pretty comfortable in their Week 3 win over the Pats.

It goes without saying, though, that improvements could still be made for the Jets on offense, especially as they try to make life as easy as possible for Rodgers in his return to action after he suffered a torn Achilles on just his fourth snap of the 2023 campaign. As a result, New York is expected to try to get wide receiver Mike Williams more involved in the offense after his slow start to the season.

“Watch for the Jets to work wide receiver Mike Williams into the playbook more and more in the next couple of weeks. Williams is coming off a torn ACL and played just nine snaps in the season opener, 37 in Week 2 (which represented 65% of the Jets' offensive plays) and then just 33 (45%) in Week 3 when they were blowing out the Patriots.”

“The Jets believe that the way they worked running back Breece Hall back into the lineup over the first 4-6 weeks of last season is a template they can follow with Williams, whom they view as a red zone playmaker for Aaron Rodgers and a big part of their plans once he's fully healthy.” – Dan Graziano, ESPN

Jets looking to help Aaron Rodgers by getting Mike Williams going

Williams suffered a torn ACL in the 2023 campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers, so the Jets have been extra careful when it comes to easing him back into action this season. Now that they feel good about where he's at, though, New York is going to try to ramp things up with him and have him take on a bigger role in the passing game in hopes of establishing him as Rodgers' number two option behind Garrett Wilson.

It's not a surprise to see the Jets want to get Williams more involved, as he's one of the best deep-ball threats in the league, so if he can rediscover his form prior to his ACL injury, New York's offense could become truly lethal. Rodgers and company are already getting into the swing of things, and if Williams can start making an impact, they could truly reach some huge heights.