Dalvin Cook’s agent has let it be known that his client is a perfect fit for the New York Jets. Zac Hiller stated his case amid speculation that the Jets are interested in signing the free-agent running back.

Hiller’s main reasoning is that Cook would complement Aaron Rodgers on a team that’s all in on winning a Super Bowl championship.

“I think the Jets have a great thing going, they’re all in, they want to win a Super Bowl” Hiller told Paul Andrew Esden Jr. “They brought in an incredible first ballot Hall of Fame quarterback … that’s someone you absolutely want to play with at some point in your career, 100 percent. To get the opportunity to play with someone of that caliber, you know you have the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl. And that’s what it’s about, winning Super Bowls. … As far as the New York, I feel they’re right there.”

I asked Dalvin Cook’s (@dalvincook) agent, @ZacHiller of @LAASportsEnt, about the @ProFootballTalk report that the #Jets are ‘gaining momentum’ in the Cook sweepstakes: ‘they’re all in, they want to win a #SuperBowl’ + he said Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) is someone ‘you… pic.twitter.com/MaEZrbPlkR — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 8, 2023

Pros and cons of Jets signing Dalvin Cook

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Cook has rushed for more than 1,100 yards four straight seasons and has 52 touchdowns (47 rushing, 5 receiving) in 73 NFL games since 2017. He’s been a dynamic home run threat throughout his career, but injuries have taken their toll, including a chronic shoulder issue. Last season, Cook averaged an NFL career-low 4.4 yards per carry. He’ll be 28 this season, an age when many running backs begin to decline.

He'd still be a nice fit in the Jets' running back room. Their No. 1 running back, Breece Hall, is returning from a torn ACL and would benefit from sharing carries with Cook. The smaller workload should bring out the best in Cook, who's a big upgrade over backups Michael Carter, Zonovan “Bam” Knight and Israel Abanikanda.

After adding Rodgers, Hiller believes the Jets would be wise to double down and sign Cook.

“When you have Aaron Rodgers … you’re always right there,” he said. “You sprinkle in a little game-changing home run ability (with Cook) and you really can go all the way.”

The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are also rumored to be interested in Cook. Pro Football Talk reported recently reported that Cook will wait closer to the start of training camp before signing with a team, so it might linger on a bit before we get a destination for Cook.