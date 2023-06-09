The New York Jets are in win-now mode and may not be done revamping their offense for the 2023 NFL season. Free agent running back Dalvin Cook may be next on New York's wish list.

Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings this week despite being selected to the Pro Bowl each of the past four seasons.

“We'll turn the stones over on that one,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said Friday when asked about interest in Cook.

He deferred to general manager Joe Douglas and added, “I'm not sure how the money works on that one.”

Cook was due to count north of $14 million against the salary cap this season for the Vikings and had three seasons remaining on his $63 million contract. So, it's not likely he'd be an inexpensive addition to the roster as a free agent.

The dynamic back will turn 28 this season. He has averaged 4.7 yards per carry in six NFL seasons and rushed for more than 1,100 yards each of the past four.

There are several reasons why the Jets may not be the perfect fit for Cook, including available cap space. As important, they have Breece Hall entrenched as their No. 1 running back. However, the second-year pro is coming off a torn ACL. Hall is expected to be back for Week 1 but could benefit by sharing the load with Cook, if the ex-Vikings star would accept a shared role.

Nonetheless, it appears the Jets will look into the possibility of adding Cook to their revamped offense. New York beefed up on this side of the ball by acquiring Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb this offseason. They'll join Hall and Garrett Wilson in what should be an exciting offense this season.

One that would be even more dynamic if it added Dalvin Cook.